Texas Tech announces 2020 football parking & tailgating plan

In addition to offering single and mini-pack game ticket packages for the 2020 Red Raider Football season, Texas Tech Athletics announced Sunday new gameday parking and tailgating guidelines.

In accordance with the state order for outdoor gatherings,Texas Tech Athletics will implement the following guidelines for parking and tailgating for the 2020 football season beginning with the Sept. 12 season opener against Houston Baptist:

All Texas Tech sponsored tailgating events have been canceled for the 2020 season, including Raider Alley and all corporate tailgates.

Lots will open three hours prior to kickoff.

All personal tailgating should be limited to no more than 10 people, in accordance with the state order for outdoor gatherings.

No tents larger than 10’ by 10’ will be permitted. Please ensure a minimum of 10 feet between all tents and tailgate groups.

RV lots will open Friday evenings at 5:30 p.m. and will be required to follow the same standard of no more than 10 people.

Lots will be cleared one hour after the conclusion of the game.

Due to Texas Tech Athletics offering single and mini-pack game ticket packages, gameday parking will be adjusted for this season only. Parking for fans seated in the general bowl will follow a similar process as tickets sales. Fans will be able to purchase parking online while selecting their seats. Selection days are based on Red Raider Club membership level.

Fans will be able to add parking to their gameday experience while purchasing tickets online.

By securing parking passes, fans are also supporting the Red Raider Club Excellence Fund and will receive membership credit as well as triple priority points.

Suite holders will receive their same season-long parking included in their suite agreements, including any additional parking covered in their membership level.

Club seat holders will receive their same season-long parking previously allocated in their account. Additional parking can be added.

Lower bowl ticket purchasers will have the opportunity to secure parking when selecting their seats online or by calling into the Athletics Ticket Office.

RV parking is still available, and all RV accounts will receive separate communication with options for this season.

Similar to the purchase of tickets, fans can choose to apply funds already paid to their parking by calling the Athletics Ticket Office. Anyone who has already contributed to the Red Raider Club Excellence Fund to secure their gameday parking will receive a separate communication with options for this season. Any fans who choose to opt out of this season will have first right of refusal on their parking during the renewal process for the 2021 season.

For more information on pricing and locations, please visit here.

