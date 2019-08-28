Texas Tech announces changes to gameday parking and bus traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech Athletics announced many new changes to parking and bus routes for the 2019 Texas Tech home football games.

According to a release by Tech Athletics, the changes were made with fan and pedestrian safety in mind, as well as to improve traffic flow.

Please read the full release from Texas Tech Athletics below to fully understand all of the changes.

Texas Tech Athletics announced improvements to its parking structure for the 2019 football campaign Wednesday as fans will notice several changes to its bus routes and the C-1 parking lot beginning with Saturday’s season opener against Montana State.

In an effort to improve vehicular traffic to and from Jones AT&T Stadium and throughout campus, Citibus will utilize Marsha Sharp Freeway to drop off fans from United Supermarkets Arena and the lots near the John Walker Soccer Complex and the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center on the north sidewalk of the stadium between Gates 3 and 4.

All fans will be dropped off and picked up from the north end of the stadium as Citibus will use the access road to Marsha Sharp Freeway as its staging location, which also includes all ADA passengers. Citibus provides the roundtrip transportation for only $5 per fan.

Donors who purchase parking in the C-1 lot immediately west of the stadium will also notice upgrades to the flow of traffic immediately following each game as Drive of Champions will move to one-way heading both east and west toward University Avenue and Flint Avenue.

Fans will still be able to access the C-1 lot prior to each game via the Glenna Goodacre Boulevard and Marsha Sharp Freeway entrances. Tech has created a new entrance off Marsha Sharp Freeway that will be used both pregame and postgame that is further west than the previous location near the north east corner of the lot. Fans will no longer be allowed to enter via the C-1 entrance near the Gate 3 stadium gate.

Both measures are aimed for fan and pedestrian safety and to also improve vehicular traffic flows throughout campus. Pass holders to the C-1 lot can disregard the map on the back of their parking passes due to changes that have been implemented since printing.

The changes in parking add to the enhancements made to the gameday atmosphere at Jones AT&T Stadium this season, beginning with the sale of beer and wine throughout the main seating area and the new location for Raider Alley. Tech will host a pregame happy hour for fans inside the stadium, beginning when gates open 90 minutes from kickoff and running for a full hour.

As a reminder, Tech will continue to enforce its Clear Bag Policy at all athletics venues this year. In addition, re-entry into Jones AT&T Stadium will not be permitted moving forward as all patrons will need a new ticket to re-enter the facility.

Tickets for Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff against Montana State are still on sale by contacting the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com.