Transforming lives and communities through strategic outreach has been one of Texas Tech University‘s key initiatives over the last several years. A grant from Schwab Advisor Services in partnership with the Charles Schwab Foundation is helping to advance that goal.

Texas Tech’s School of Financial Planning announced today (April 26) the naming of the Charles Schwab Foundation Personal Financial Planning Clinic. This expansion will provide state-of-the-art resources to train students, individual space for financial coaching and recording capability for research and customer service training. The clinic will be located on the third floor of the Texas Tech Plaza building, at the corner of 19th Street and University Avenue.

“We are so excited about partnering with the Charles Schwab Foundation to launch the Personal Financial Planning Clinic,” said Christopher Browning, director of the School of Financial Planning. “The clinic will offer new and exciting opportunities to serve the Lubbock community and enhance the educational experience of our personal financial planning students. Programs like this allow us to demonstrate the value of financial planning and move the profession forward in a meaningful way.”

The space features faculty and staff offices, private financial coaching rooms and a community classroom. The clinic will provide Lubbock community members the opportunity to meet with personal financial planning students for one-on-one financial coaching sessions. Specifically, students will have the opportunity to help clients with financial goal setting, budgeting and improving credit.

The School of Financial Planning welcomes industry professionals to volunteer in the training of students as they utilize the new space to navigate client meetings and provide valuable feedback. The new space is the next step in the school’s plan to further its community outreach and impact the industry.

“Students are the future of the registered investment advisor (RIA) industry, and that future relies partly on helping them explore careers in financial services and the RIA industry,” said Bernie Clark, head of Schwab Advisor Services. “That is why we are honored to join Texas Tech University in not only helping build a community of learning, but also shaping the future of next-generation talent in this space.”

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. It has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing clients’ goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

About Schwab Advisor Services

As the industry’s leading custodian for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), Schwab Advisor Services is dedicated to helping advisors achieve their business goals. For more than 30 years, they have supported firms of all types and sizes and earned the trust of over 7,500 advisors. Visit advisorservices.schwab.com. Schwab Advisor Services serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading and support services of Schwab.

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. (member SIPC) nor its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. Its mission is to educate, volunteer and advocate on behalf of those in need so everyone has the opportunity to achieve financial well-being. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com/citizenship.

