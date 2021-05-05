Texas Tech announces commencement schedule for 2020 graduates

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT:

Texas Tech University will host a commencement ceremony for May, August and December 2020 graduates.

WHEN:

6 p.m. Friday (May 7)

WHERE:

Jones AT&T Stadium

EVENT:

In-person ceremonies for the May and August 2020 graduates were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and in compliance with capacity restrictions. But true to the university’s word, those graduates now have their opportunity to walk the stage in a special ceremony.

Ceremonies can be viewed online via live stream.

For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.

(News release from Texas Tech University)