Texas Tech announces commencement schedule for 2020 graduates

WHAT:
Texas Tech University will host a commencement ceremony for May, August and December 2020 graduates.
WHEN:
6 p.m. Friday (May 7)
- Graduate School
- Honors College
- College of Arts & Sciences
- College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
- College of Architecture
- College of Education
- College of Human Sciences
- J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
- College of Media & Communication
- Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
- University Programs
- Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration
WHERE:
Jones AT&T Stadium
EVENT:
In-person ceremonies for the May and August 2020 graduates were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and in compliance with capacity restrictions. But true to the university’s word, those graduates now have their opportunity to walk the stage in a special ceremony.
Ceremonies can be viewed online via live stream.
For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.
