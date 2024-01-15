LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University will have a delayed campus opening until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, according to a TechAlert.

All in-person and online classes scheduled to start before 11:00 a.m. are canceled, Texas Tech said.

Texas Tech and System Administration employees should report at 10:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. The university said essential employees may need to report sooner and should contact their supervisor.

Busses will run on a regular schedule about one hour before campus opening.

For more information, please visit the link here.