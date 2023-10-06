LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University has announced its Homecoming Week schedule of events that is set to begin at noon on October 9 with a kick off event at Red Raider Plaza. The festivities will conclude on Saturday, October 14 with the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State game.

A press release said this year’s theme for Homecoming is “A Century of Tradition.”

All evening events are open to the public, according to a press release.

For a schedule of all events see the full list below:

Kickoff: Noon, Monday (Oct. 9) Red Raider Plaza – Outdoor Area (northwest corner of the Student Union Building)

Make-your-own Photo Mug: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 10) Student Union Indoor Courtyard

Student Organization (S.O.) Sing: 7 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 11) United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.

Tamale Fest: 10 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 12) Between Media & Communications and Architecture

Raider Ringing Cowbells: 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 12) Red Raider Plaza Gazebo

Techsan Memorial: 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 12) Memorial Circle (rainout location – SUB Matador Room)

Rowdy Raider Rally: Noon Friday (Oct. 13) Red Raider Plaza – Outdoor Area (northwest corner of the SUB)

Homecoming Parade: 6 p.m. Friday (Oct. 13) Texas Tech Broadway entrance (weather permitting)

Pep Rally & Bonfire: 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 13) Urbanovsky Park (weather permitting)

Raidergate: 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 14) R-3 parking lot, south of the University Library

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 14) Jones AT&T Stadium

Two events will last all week: