Texas Tech announces in-person and make up graduation ceremonies for Spring

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced that make up ceremonies for the May 2020, August 2020 and December 2020 graduation ceremonies will take place in early May.

The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Our graduating students are soon to be notified that in-person commencement ceremonies will be conducted in May. Makeup ceremonies for May 2020, August 2020, and December 2020 graduates will take place May 6-8. Commencement for Spring 2021 graduates will occur on May 14 and May 15. All the ceremonies will be held in Jones AT&T Stadium. The times of ceremonies and other details, including safety protocols may be found on the commencement website as plans develop.

Attendance by faculty and staff is optional but would be welcome and appreciated by our graduates. A very important way to participate is to volunteer to help with the procedures at each ceremony, and we hope you will consider serving. More information will be available soon.