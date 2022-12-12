LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced its 2002 winter commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, ceremonies will be held at United Supermarkets Arena.

The university said all the ceremonies can be viewed via livestream on the TTU website.

Here is a list of the commencement ceremonies and their scheduled times:



2 p.m. Friday (Dec. 16)

6:30 p.m. Friday (Dec 16)

9 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 17)

1:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 17)

The Clear Bag Policy is in effect for all commencement ceremonies, the press release said.

For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.