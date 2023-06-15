LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced plans Thursday to modernize the Red Raider Club to maximize its value to student-athletes, Texas Tech, and its members.

One of those goals includes new academic achievement awards, a program Texas Tech Athletics has branded STRIVE, which will provide up to $5,980 to scholarship student-athletes who reach specific academic requirements – an initiative requiring an additional $1.8 million in annual fundraising.

The Red Raider Club will also now promote and assist in the fundraising efforts for The Matador Club, a NIL collective formed in 2022, to provide the best name, image, and likeness opportunities available in the country.

The Red Raider Club and The Matador Club will remain two separate entities, with The Matador Club becoming a corporate sponsor and the official and exclusive NIL collective of Texas Tech Athletics.

“Texas Tech Athletics intends to compete at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics while maximizing the potential of our student-athletes’ lives and careers when they graduate,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said in a press release. “The overall modernization of the Red Raider Club, including the partnership with The Matador Club, positions us for success for generations to come. By growing and strengthening the Red Raider Club, we are supporting our student-athletes at the highest level ever imagined, while also providing our donors a more simplified way to give. We continue to be at the forefront of the changing athletics landscape, and we believe this is the right opportunity to positively impact the future of Texas Tech Athletics.”

Texas Tech will also introduce a rebranding effort for the Red Raider Club, featuring a new logo, website, and marketing materials beginning this summer. The Red Raider Club and The Matador Club will also provide enhanced benefits to annual donors to encourage giving and engagement at all levels.

The Red Raider Club generates more than $21 million toward the athletics department’s more than $100 million budget. The Matador Club provides student-athletes with additional financial resources in exchange for the use of their name, image, and likeness.

“If you support Texas Tech Athletics, we need you to be a member of both the Red Raider Club and The Matador Club,” head football coach Joey McGuire said in a press release. “It’s a great time to be a Red Raider with the momentum we have built as an athletics department. It’s going to take all of us, though, so we need fans and donors to support both tremendously impactful organizations.”

According to a Texas Tech press release, the partnership between Texas Tech Athletics and The Matador Club aims to eliminate competition in fundraising efforts and donor confusion while also increasing overall fundraising support and the annual donor base of each organization.

“As a former student-athlete and lifelong Red Raider, I am thrilled to see that Texas Tech Athletics continues to be on the forefront of progress, innovation, and creativity,” Texas Tech University System Board of Regents member Cody Campbell said in a press release. “This partnership will provide an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes and will ensure the long-term competitiveness of our programs. Our strength is rooted in the large numbers and tremendous passion of our alumni and fans. We look forward to more-deeply engaging with Red Raider Nation and encourage everyone to help however they can. This is a massive team effort, and each individual has a vital role to play.”

For more information about the Red Raider Club and The Matador Club please visit www.RedRaiderClub.com or www.matadorclub.org.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)