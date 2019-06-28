Texas Tech announces partnership with veteran ticket service

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech Athletics announced a partnership Friday with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), a national non-profit organization that provides free and discounted sporting event and concert tickets to more than 1.2 million verified active military and veterans across the country.

As part of the partnership, Texas Tech will donate two single-game tickets for its Aug. 31 season opener versus Montana State for every football season ticket, mobile plan or mini-plan package purchased from July 1-7.

Texas Tech will continue its relationship with Vet Tix over the course of the next year, allowing season tickets holders, who might be unable to attend a certain event, to donate their tickets specifically to Vet Tix online at VetTix.org. The organization will then supply veterans and active military in West Texas with those tickets.

The mission for Vet Tix is to provide event tickets in order to reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life. Vet Tix secures tickets for all branches of the military and veterans, including the immediate family of troops unfortunately killed in action.

Since its founding in 2008, Vet Tix has distributed nearly 7 million tickets to military personnel across the country. Tickets have been given out in all 50 states as well as Washington D.C.

Fans can take part in the “Celebrate America, Celebrate Our Heroes” promotion by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by purchasing online at TexasTech.com. The ticket office will be closed July 4 in recognition of Independence Day.

