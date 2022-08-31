LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced the death of Barbara Munselle, the university’s first “practice baby” in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Born in 1936, “Baby Barbara”, as she was known then, was the very first “practice baby” to live in the Texas Tech Home Management House, where female students learned how to run a household and even raise children,” the social media post said.

The program also its students to how to cook, clean, garden, and be a good hostess. Barbara was 86 years old.