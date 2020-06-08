Texas Tech announces President’s Excellence award winners

Three students, two staff members and two faculty members recognized for their contributions to promoting equality on the TTU campus

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec announced the student, staff and faculty winners of the President’s Excellence in Diversity & Equity Awards, as well as the staff and faculty winners of the President’s Excellence in Gender Equity Awards. This year, three students, two staff members and two faculty members received the honors.

“These honors are bestowed upon individuals who exemplify the university’s commitment to advancing diversity and promoting equity and inclusiveness,” Schovanec said. “I am grateful to this group for their efforts and appreciate all of those across campus for their important work on behalf of diversity.”

The President’s Excellence in Diversity & Equity Awards recognize faculty, staff and students for their contributions to academic activities, the creation of inclusive environments and the implementation of programs that advance the academic, cultural and professional climate of the university. The recipients of the Diversity & Equity Awards are:

Matthew Hernandez, undergraduate student

Natira Mullet, graduate student

LyaNisha Gonzalez, graduate student

Julia Heard Witt, senior director of advising and recruiting, College of Media & Communication

Kendall Gerdes, assistant professor, Department of English, College of Arts & Sciences

Mary Murimi, professor of nutritional sciences, College of Human Sciences

The President’s Excellence in Gender Equity Awards recognize faculty and staff members who go above and beyond the call of duty to promote gender equity at Texas Tech. The recipients of the Gender Equity Awards are:

Jody Randall, director, Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement

Kendall Gerdes, who also received a Diversity & Equity

Recipients were nominated by individuals on campus and selected by committees of their peers.

“We at Texas Tech encourage our members to actively engage in efforts that make this a community that is welcoming and supportive of all,” said Carol A. Sumner, Chief Diversity Officer and vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “This year’s recipients are an exceptional group of individuals, and we are proud to recognize them for their exemplary work to further promote diversity, equity and inclusion. We would like to thank all the individuals – the nominators, the nominees and the selection committees – who were involved in this year’s selection process.”

Each faculty winner of the Diversity & Equity Awards receives a $2,500 research award, each staff winner receives a $1,500 professional development award and each student winner receives a $500 scholarship. Recipients of the Gender Equity Awards each receive a $750 stipend. The winners will be recognized at an award luncheon in the fall.

