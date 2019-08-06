Texas Tech announces summer 2019 commencement schedule

WHAT:

Texas Tech University summer commencement ceremonies.

WHEN:

Saturday (Aug 10)

9 a.m. Graduate School (for the colleges listed below) College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration College of Media & Communication College of Human Sciences University Programs Wind Energy





1:30 p.m. Graduate School (for the colleges listed below) College of Arts & Sciences College of Education Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering Honors College J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts College of Architecture



WHERE:

All ceremonies will be at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.

EVENT:

Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, chancellor of the Texas Tech University System and president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC), will be the featured speaker at the summer 2019 Texas Tech University commencement ceremonies. He serves the system’s four universities, including Texas Tech University, TTUHSC, Angelo State University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, as the chief executive officer.

Media can sit in section 121.

Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream.

For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.

CONTACT:

Amiee Dixon, commencement coordinator, Office of the Provost, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-8309 or amiee.dixon@ttu.edu