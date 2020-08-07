Texas Tech fires Lady Raider coach Marlene Stollings

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, Texas Tech head coach Marlene Stollings reacts to a play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Waco Texas. Texas Tech women’s basketball players have accused Stollings and her staff of fostering a culture of abuse that led to an exodus from the program, according to a report published Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in USA Today. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt has announced the termination of Lady Raider basketball head coach Marlene Stollings effective immediately.

Hocutt will host a Zoom press conference Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. Additional information regarding the press conference will be released on Friday morning.

Related Article: USA Today makes claims of abuse in the Lady Raider basketball program

Related Article: Kirby Hocutt speaks on Lady Raider basketball program concerns

Related Article: Former Lady Raider Basketball players share their experience with head coach Marlene Stollings