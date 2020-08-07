Texas Tech fires Lady Raider coach Marlene Stollings

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a release from Texas Tech Athletics:
Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt has announced the termination of Lady Raider basketball head coach Marlene Stollings effective immediately.
Hocutt will host a Zoom press conference Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. Additional information regarding the press conference will be released on Friday morning.
