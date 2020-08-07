Texas Tech fires Lady Raider coach Marlene Stollings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, Texas Tech head coach Marlene Stollings reacts to a play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Waco Texas. Texas Tech women’s basketball players have accused Stollings and her staff of fostering a culture of abuse that led to an exodus from the program, according to a report published Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in USA Today. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt has announced the termination of Lady Raider basketball head coach Marlene Stollings effective immediately.

Hocutt will host a Zoom press conference Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. Additional information regarding the press conference will be released on Friday morning.

Related Article: USA Today makes claims of abuse in the Lady Raider basketball program

Related Article: Kirby Hocutt speaks on Lady Raider basketball program concerns

Related Article: Former Lady Raider Basketball players share their experience with head coach Marlene Stollings

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar