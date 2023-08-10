LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced on Thursday that it has sold out of tickets for the Texas Tech versus Houston game on September 30, marking its second advanced sellout for the 2023 season.

The press release said that Texas Tech has now officially sold out of tickets for two of its first three games as Texas Tech previously announced on August 2 it had sold out of tickets for the Texas Tech versus Oregon game.

Texas Tech said that tickets are moving fast as the remaining home games all have a limited amount of tickets remaining at this time.

Tickets for any of the four games can be purchased by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by clicking here.