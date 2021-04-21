Texas Tech ‘anticipates’ no mask mandate in the fall semester

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said he “anticipates” no mask mandate on the campus for the start of the fall semester. He said so during a radio interview Wednesday morning with KFYO radio.

On Tuesday, Schovanec said in a memo, “The university will evaluate its current safety protocols and the mandatory mask policy.”

But on Wednesday he took it a step further, saying in part, “Right now, on campus, we have no students on campus with active cases of COVID.”

“It’s wonderful,” Schovanec said. “We’re hoping things will be more normal in the fall.”

He also said the university will begin the transition back to Phase I (normal operations) at the end of April.

“There is not a state law that requires you to be vaccinated against COVID,” Schovanec said. “I don’t see any way we could mandate people to get the vaccination.”

“People need to get prepared to come back and be on campus. Most are, but some are not. And that’s going to be a transition,” Schovanec said. “At the same time, we want to be sensitive to those who have concerns.”

Remote work must be approved.

The radio host asked if the university will ask every student to have the vaccination before coming back to school. The answer was an immediate and resounding “No.”

“There is not a state law that requires you to be vaccinated against COVID,” Schovanec said. “I don’t see any way we could mandate people to get the vaccination.”

COVID-19 vaccines have been approved on an emergency basis by the US Food and Drug Administration, but they have not been fully approved through the normal process.

“Right now, on campus, we have no students on campus with active cases of COVID.” President Lawrence Schovanec

As part of the decision-making process, Texas Tech will conduct a survey to see who took the vaccine.

“You will receive a short voluntary survey for the purpose of gathering this information,” the memo said.