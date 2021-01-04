Texas Tech approved for COVID-19 vaccine distribution when supplies become available

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University was approved for a COVID-19 vaccine distribution location for students, according to a letter by University President Lawrence Schovanec Monday.

Schovanec said the distribution will not be until after the vaccine is made available in later phases, however. Currently, vaccine distribution is limited to front line health care workers and those in vulnerable and at-risk populations.

Read the full letter below:

In partnership with drug manufacturers, state and local governments, and the private sector, the federal government has begun the rollout of the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine. The initial distribution of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been allocated in phases (1A and 1B) to frontline healthcare workers and those in vulnerable and at-risk populations.

Texas Tech University has applied for and been approved as a vaccine distribution location through Student Health Services, and a committee has been formed to coordinate this process once the vaccine becomes available to us in later phases. The committee is being co-chaired by Chris Miles, Emergency Management Director, and Vickie Sutton, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Biodefense, Law and Public Policy. The committee features representation from the Faculty and Staff Senates, Student Government Association, Operations, Housing, Student Health Services, General Counsel, Procurement, Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of the Provost.

Further updates and messaging regarding our plans to distribute the vaccine will be made as soon as information becomes available, and you are welcome to submit any questions that you might have via email to covid19@ttu.edu.

If you fall into one of the two phases mentioned above, please contact your primary care physician regarding access to the vaccine, or you may visit the City of Lubbock Health Department website for information regarding local vaccination clinics.

In the meantime, please continue to adhere to the health and safety protocols outlined in the Texas Tech Commitment, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing your hands frequently.