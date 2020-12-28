Texas Tech asks federal judge to dismiss Stollings’ lawsuit

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University asked a federal judge Monday to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former Lady Raiders head coach Marlene Stollings.

Stollings filed the lawsuit against the university and athletic director Kirby Hocutt in October. She claimed breach of contract, fraud, fraudulent inducement, defamation and sex discrimination.

Related Story: Ex-Lady Raider coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit against TTU, Hocutt, claims discrimination

Texas Tech claimed that Stollings’ conduct while at Texas Tech contained “objectionable behavior,” and the university therefore had cause to terminate her contract.

“When Texas Tech University hired Marlene Stollings as its Women’s Basketball coach it expected that she would conduct herself at all times in a manner consistent with her position as an instructor of students and as a University ambassador,” the motion to dismiss said. “Instead, Coach Stollings’ actions towards the students she was entrusted to coach adversely affected their well-being and caused players to leave the team.”

Texas Tech’s motion claims that sovereign immunity shields the university and Hocutt from many of Stollings’ claims.

Sovereign immunity is a legal concept. It means people cannot sue the state except in specific circumstances.

Texas Tech also said that Stollings’ claims of gender and sexuality discrimination are not valid under Title IX.

A federal judge will rule on whether Stollings’ lawsuit can be dismissed.