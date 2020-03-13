Texas Tech asks for donations to help bring students abroad home

LUBBOCK, Texas — After Texas Tech University announced Thursday that it would be calling all students studying abroad home, it began asking for donations to facilitate the move.

Texas Tech said the move was prompted by fears surrounding the global coronavirus outbreak.

A letter by university president Lawrence Schovanec and chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell said the university set the $400,000 goal to cover the travel costs. Texas Tech said airline prices have spiked, with international tickets now selling for more than $3,500 each.

According to Texas Tech, more than 100 students are currently abroad, many of them in areas affected by the virus.

Texas Tech said all funds not used for travel expenses will be used to support students across the university system impacted by coronavirus.

Read the full letter by Lawrence Schovanec and Dr. Tedd Mitchell below.

We are always humbled to see the many ways that Red Raiders take care of each other. During this unique time, we have been touched by the many alumni and friends who have reached out to ask how they can support our students.

The safety of our students is always our top priority. Right now, Texas Tech University has more than 100 students studying abroad. The majority of these students are in countries affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

We have been monitoring these students and their situation closely over the past weeks, and now we need to bring these students home so they can begin the re-entry process and be reunited with their families.

To help these students, we have established a fund with a goal to raise $400,000, which we estimate will cover international travel costs. Any extra funds will be used to support students across the Texas Tech University System as other needs arise related to the Coronavirus.

The power of family is something that unites all of us as Red Raiders. Both of us – together with our wives, Patty and Janet – have children, and this situation touches us deeply. Please consider joining us today in supporting this effort to begin the process of reuniting these families.

The generosity of the Red Raider family is one of our greatest strengths. Thank you for giving to support our students and encouraging others to give.