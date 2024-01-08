LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech Athletics has been doing amazing things both off and on the court, boasting its best semester in the classroom.

The university’s more than 400 student-athletes make up a combined 3.359 grade point average for the fall semester of 2023. This beats out the 2022 fall GPA high of 3.31.

According to a press release, the Red Raiders had 88 student-athletes (21 percent of the total population) with a perfect 4.0 GPA, while approximately 299 student-athletes completed the semester with a 3.0 GPA or higher (71 percent). Texas Tech Athletics also had 93 student-athletes on the Deans List.

Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics, commented on this recent success by saying,

“Each and every semester, our student-athletes continue to raise the bar in terms of what success looks like academically.”

“We can’t commend our student-athletes and the staff at the Marsha Sharp Center enough for the countless hours and dedication that contributed to this record-breaking achievement.”