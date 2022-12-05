LUBBOCK, Texas- Texas Tech Football is set to go head-to-head against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl, December 28, at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

With so much hype around the game, fans have asked want to know when they can purchase tickets.

Senior Associates Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti says there was a huge fan presence in 2015 when Tech played at the NRG Stadium, and they expect that again this year.

“It’s always exciting to go to a bowl game, [it’s] second consecutive year we’ve gone, and we are just fired up about this particular bowl game and what’s ahead for Texas Tech Football,” Giovannetti said.

When it comes to securing a ticket to the big game, season ticket holders and Red Raider Club members get priority.

“We extended that deadline until today Monday at the end of the business day, then we will go through all of that tomorrow, place everybody in their seats on Tuesday.”

The university is allotted 6,000 tickets and if there are any left, after first priority request, they remainder will go one sale to the general public.

There will also be special ticket pricing for students.

When purchasing a ticket to the bowl game make sure it is through an official site.

“We have an official secondary ticket partner StubHub,” Giovannetti said. “So if you can’t get them through us, we ask you to try to go through there. Then also you can go to the bowl site and buy tickets from the bowl directly.”

All bowl tickets will be mobile, there will not be any physical tickets in hand.

TTU Football Coach Joey McGuire said in a statement “Wherever the Red Raiders go, so does the most passionate fan base in all of college football. We can’t wait to see a sea of Red Raiders take over NRG Stadium as we face a talented Ole Miss team.”

After Red Raider Club Members and Season Ticket holders request are fulfilled on Tuesday, December 6, the remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 7 at 8:30 a.m.

For more information visit the Official Texas Tech Athletics website.