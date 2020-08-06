Texas Tech Athletics: 168 more for COVID-19, no new cases found

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics on Thursday announced 168 more athletes or coaches and support staffers were test for COVID-19. No new cases were found. So far, 26 persons tested positive in the football program. All have recovered.

The following is a statement from Texas Tech Athletics:

TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS UPDATE ON COVID-19 TESTING

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday it has completed 168 additional tests for COVID-19 among its football student-athletes, coaches and support staff with no positive results.

To date, Texas Tech has performed more than 600 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athlete population across all sports currently on campus. The football program has reported 26 positive cases during that time, all of which are recovered.

Texas Tech performed its COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, just two days before the Red Raiders officially open preseason practices for the 2020 season. The Red Raiders will officially report for a series of preseason meetings later this afternoon prior to Friday’s first practice.