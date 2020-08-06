Texas Tech Athletics: 168 more for COVID-19, no new cases found

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics on Thursday announced 168 more athletes or coaches and support staffers were test for COVID-19. No new cases were found. So far, 26 persons tested positive in the football program. All have recovered.

TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS UPDATE ON COVID-19 TESTING

