LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced Thursday a multi-year partnership with locally-owned Red Raider Outfitter to become the new in-venue merchandise provider for the athletics department.

“Red Raider Outfitter has a history of extraordinary customary service and outfitting our fans in the best Texas Tech gear,” Deputy Athletics Director Jonathan Botros said. “They will be a great addition to the atmosphere in and around each of our venues.”

The alumni-owned business first opened in 1975.

Red Raider Outfitter will operate stands both inside and outside Jones AT&T Stadium beginning September 9 when Texas Tech hots Oregon to kick off its first home game of the season.