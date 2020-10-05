Texas Tech athletics COVID-19 update: 8 active cases, 3 on football team

Texas Tech Coronavirus update

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech athletics reported eight active cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes Monday. Three of those cases are on the Red Raider football team.

In total, 145 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 78 are football players.

Seven Texas Tech athletics staffers also have active cases of the virus, according to TTU’s release.

Read the full press release from Texas Tech below:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 4,667 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 145 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, eight remain active, including three among members of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 27: 130

Total positive test results from Sept. 27: 2

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 30: 60

Total positive test results from Sept. 30: 1

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 2: 134

Total positive test results from Oct. 2: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 3

Recoveries among student-athletes: 75

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 225

Total positive test results over past seven days: 9

Active cases among student-athletes: 5

Active cases among staff: 7

