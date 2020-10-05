Texas Tech athletics COVID-19 update: 8 active cases, 3 on football team

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech athletics reported eight active cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes Monday. Three of those cases are on the Red Raider football team.
In total, 145 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 78 are football players.
Seven Texas Tech athletics staffers also have active cases of the virus, according to TTU’s release.
Read the full press release from Texas Tech below:
Below is the latest testing data from the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3:
Football
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 27: 130
Total positive test results from Sept. 27: 2
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 30: 60
Total positive test results from Sept. 30: 1
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 2: 134
Total positive test results from Oct. 2: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 3
Recoveries among student-athletes: 75
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 5
All Other Sports
Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 225
Total positive test results over past seven days: 9
Active cases among student-athletes: 5
Active cases among staff: 7