Texas Tech Athletics gives update on COVID-19 testing

Texas Tech Athletics announced Friday it has completed 197 tests for COVID-19 among its football student-athletes and staff with a total of 23 positive results. Of the positive results, 21 recoveries have since been reported.

As part of its established safety protocols, Texas Tech’s sports medicine staff has notified and isolated each individual who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days in accordance with CDC guidelines and City of Lubbock Health Department procedures, including contact tracing. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. None of the cases have required hospitalization.

Texas Tech’s priority remains the health and safety of each of its student-athletes and staff. As part of its Return to Campus Plan, Texas Tech tested each football student-athlete upon return to campus. The same protocol will be implemented for each program as its student-athletes return for voluntary activity.