Texas Tech Athletics launches Apple TV, Roku apps

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech Athletics has launched its own Apple TV and Roku channel through its digital media partner SIDEARM Sports, providing Red Raider fans two new platforms to enjoy live events and content from their own home.

Fans will be able to enjoy many of Tech’s live broadcasts from the comfort of their own television via both over-the-top devices as well as integrated apps into newer smart TVs. The channel can be found by searching “Texas Tech” in the app store.

“This is a progressive step as we continue to expand our digital footprint,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations and Strategic Communications Robert Giovannetti said. “Texas Tech Athletics is producing some of the best digital content in the country, and we hope that all Texas Tech fans will take advantage of these new platforms.”

The Texas Tech Apple TV app is available on Generation 4 devices. Search “Texas Tech” in the app store to download. In order to consume Texas Tech content on previous generation Apple TV devices, fans may use AirPlay to stream.

An active TexasTech.Tv subscription is required for access to both the Roku and Apple TV apps. Subscriptions are available for $9.95 a month or $79.95 for a yearly pass that is valid on any computer, mobile device and now Roku and Apple TV connection. Fans are encouraged to purchase their subscription from any desktop, mobile device or tablet before using either the Apple TV or Roku device.

Tech will broadcast many of its Olympic sports on both apps as well as all home baseball and softball games not carried via the Big 12 Conference’s television partners in ESPN and FOX Sports or through Tech’s third-tier rights agreement with FOX.

Live press conferences and coaches’ radio shows will also be available on both devices along with behind-the-scenes content such as Chris Beard’s weekly “Fireside Chat” series and mic’d up features on new head football coach Matt Wells and his staff.

Game-by-game broadcast information can be found on each sport’s schedule page at TexasTech.com. A comprehensive list of upcoming live events can also be found at TexasTech.tv.

(News release from Texas Tech Athletics)