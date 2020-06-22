Texas Tech athletics moves to mobile ticketing starting with 2020 football season

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced Monday it will only utilize mobile tickets beginning with the 2020 football season, a move that will also apply to men’s and women’s basketball as well as Red Raider Baseball.

“Mobile tickets are becoming the standard for many organizations across the country, including most professional sports teams and airlines,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We believe this will be a positive change for our fans moving forward.”

As part of the policy change, season ticket holders will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet each summer or have the option to print at home. Instead, season ticket holders as well as those who purchase single-game passes or mini-plans will all receive their tickets via mobile delivery. Prior to each home game, ticket holders will download their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay account, which will then be scanned by a gate attendant upon entry into Jones AT&T Stadium.

Beginning with the 2020 football season, season ticket holders will have access to My Account 2.0 via their TexasTech.com ticketing account. This will allow for easier transferring of tickets to friends and family members. Further instructions on how to transfer tickets will be provided closer to the start of the 2020 football season.

Texas Tech will continue to provide printed parking passes for season ticket holders to access each respective lot on gameday during the 2020 football season. Those passes will be delivered via regular mail in August.

Fans with ticket-related questions are encouraged to speak with a ticket representative by calling 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday).

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.