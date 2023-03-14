The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced another contribution to The Campaign for Fearless Champions on Tuesday as Travis and Lexi Thompson have provided a significant gift to the athletics department for current facility projects.

Texas Tech will utilize the majority of Thompson’s gift for the ongoing south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project, which represents the athletics department’s largest facility investment in history. Texas Tech announced recently it currently has $87 million committed to the more than $200 million project, which includes Thompson’s recent gift.

The remaining funds will be directed to funding new office space for the Texas Tech track and field staff, which is currently in the early stages of construction on the southwest corner of the Sports Performance Center. Wes Kittley’s track and field staff is currently officing out of the Jones AT&T Stadium west stadium suites on a temporary basis during construction on the two projects.

“It’s always rewarding for us as a department to have a family of loyal supporters like Travis and Lexi Thompson give back to their alma mater,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “The Thompson family cares deeply about the future of this university and our athletics program, and we can’t thank them enough for this generous gift.”

Travis Thompson serves as the chief executive officer for FireBird Energy LLC, an upstream oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and responsible development of assets in the Permian Basin. Thompson founded the company in 2019 and in quick time developed it into one of the Permian Basin’s top oil and gas producers with more than 1,000 vertical and horizontal wells in the area. He previously co-founded Torch Operations, LLC, as well as Norwood Land Services and Norwood Natural Resources.

Thompson, a graduate of Texas Tech’s petroleum land management program and an avid supporter of Red Raider Athletics, currently serves as a board member of the Rawls College of Business advisory council. The couple resides in Fort Worth and has three children – Trevor, Troy and Piper.

Lexi Thompson, formerly O’Neal, is a Texas Tech School of Nursing graduate and was a track and field student-athlete, competing in the 400-meter hurdles, the 800 meters and the distance medley relay during her time as part of Wes Kittley’s program. She was recruited by Kittley to Texas Tech after winning the state title in the 800 meters as a senior in 2003 for Nocona High School.

“This is really special to see one of our former athletes give back in such a meaningful way,” said Kittley, whose men’s program just captured the Big 12 Men’s Indoor title. “Lexi was part of our first few signing classes after I arrived here at Texas Tech, so it’s been fun to watch her and her family continue to grow. Our entire program is so grateful for not only this gift but the support we receive annually from Lexi and her husband Travis.”

Texas Tech previously unveiled updated renderings for the south end zone and Womble Football Center project, which began in December with a scheduled completion date prior to the 2024 football season. Texas Tech intends to raise at least $100 million towards the facility as part of the final stages to the highly-successful Campaign for Fearless Champions.

