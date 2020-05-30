Texas Tech Athletics releases statement concerning racial violence and social injustice

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics released a statement about racial violence on Saturday, following George Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests around the country.

The statement was signed by Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, Committee Chair of the Multicultural Advisory Team Candice Laster and the Chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, Jessica Gray.

You can read the full statement below:

Friday night, head football coach Matt Wells made his own statement regarding Floyd’s death.

Related stories: