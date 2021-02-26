Texas Tech Athletics to reorganize leadership responsibilities

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Fridaya restructuring of the athletics department’s executive staff with adjusted responsibilities for four staff members.

“It is important we continue to evolve with the changing landscape of college athletics,” Hocutt said. “These announced changes will position us to best serve all of our teams and student-athletes for the present and the future.”

Jennifer Brashear will continue to oversee Texas Tech’s compliance office, a position she has held since 2005, while also adding several administrative responsibilities as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Internal Affairs and Compliance. Brashear’s added oversight will include the areas of student-athlete expectations and discipline policies and education, review of potential misconduct for prospective student-athletes and the student-athlete experience feedback process and assessment. Brashear will continue to work with Hocutt on staff and coach education and expectations. Brashear originally joined the Texas Tech compliance office in 1997.

As part of the restructured executive staff, the staffs for both the J.T. and Margaret Talkington Leadership Academy and the Marsha Sharp Center for Student-Athletes will all fall under the purview of Greg Glaus moving forward as he will serve as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Leadership and Academic Excellence. Glaus, entering his fourth year at Texas Tech, has provided leadership for the department’s strategic planning process (Strategy to Win), COVID-19 Return to Campus Task Force, and the student-athlete academic services office, which has been highlighted by university records for the term and cumulative student-athlete GPAs and record department APR.

Amy Heard will now serve as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Engagement. Heard has worked for her alma mater since 2002 and will earn her Ph.D. in Higher Education this spring. She will direct Texas Tech’s efforts in overseeing Name-Image-Likeness (NIL) reforms that will be implemented in the next calendar year as well as any changes that arise on the national landscape.

Grant Stovall, meanwhile, will now serve as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being after earning additional oversight responsibilities of Texas Tech’s strength and conditioning and nutrition programs. Stovall joined the athletics department in 2013, providing leadership over Texas Tech’s sports medicine and sports psychology staffs.

Texas Tech previously announced the hiring of Brandi Stuart, who joined the athletics department last week as Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator. The remainder of Texas Tech’s executive staff will remain comprised of Tony Hernandez (Deputy A.D.), Jonathan Botros (Senior Associate A.D./Finance and Administration), Robert Giovannetti (Senior Associate A.D./External Operations and Strategic Communications), Mike Ryan (Senior Associate A.D./Facilities and Event Operations) and Andrea Tirey (Senior Associate A.D./Development).