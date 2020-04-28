Texas Tech Athletics to trim budget by almost $7 million, includes cuts to bonuses

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt announced an almost $7 million cut to the athletics department budget, including eliminating performance bonuses for coaches and himself.

The cuts come as the economy continues to struggle as the COVID-19 pandemic remains ongoing.

According to ESPN, Hocutt said other cuts came from reducing administrative and operational expenses.

This story was originally reported by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s Don Williams.