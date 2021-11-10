Texas Tech Athletics transitions to cashless transactions for sporting events

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics.

As part of the ongoing dedication to providing fans and guests with a first-class gameday experience, Texas Tech Athletics will begin the transition to cashless transactions at all home events.

The transition to cashless transactions is expected to significantly increase speed of service and decrease line length. In addition, cashless transactions promote the overall health, security, and public safety of our guests.

Fans can pay for items using valid debit or credit cards, or mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.