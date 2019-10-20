Texas Tech, Austin College agree to fast track program

LUBBOCK, Texas — Undergraduate students at Austin College now have an easier path to a graduate degree at Texas Tech. As part of an agreement that was announced Thursday, Austin College will offer classes that can contribute to a graduate degree at Texas Tech.

Students can take courses as part of this curriculum that will give them credit for both an undergraduate degree at Austin College and a graduate degree at Texas Tech.

“This partnership with Austin College will afford students at this outstanding college and in the surrounding area the opportunity to pursue a graduate degree from Texas Tech University,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “Students in this program will have access to resources on the Austin College campus and the shared expertise of faculty and staff from both institutions who share the common vision of enhancing opportunities for students and addressing the educational needs of the region.”