Texas Tech awarded four new grants totaling over $6 million by CPRIT

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) awarded four new grants to the Texas Tech University system totaling over $6 million, CPRIT announced in a press release.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) received a $3.1 million Core Facility award that will support a Cancer Animal Facility, according to a press release.

This grant will update the current animal facility for cancer research and enable optimal animal care and integrate clinical pathology, histopathology, and rodent imaging to support animal models research in cancer at TTUHSC.

TTUHSC also received a $200,000 High-Impact/ High-Risk Research award to study the recurrence of ovarian cancer and treating the disease’s resistance to chemo-prevention.

TTUHSC El Paso recieved a $1.9 million prevention grant for Tiempo de Vacunarte 2 (TdV2), a multi-component intervention designed to reduce the HPV-related cancer burden targeting five of the border counties in Texas.

Tech also received an Early Transnational Research award of $657,222 to develop a prototype of a compact instrument able to separate and count circulating tumor cells in the blood without antibody-based labeling or immunostaining markers.

Since its inception, CPRIT has awarded the Texas Tech University system 67 grants totaling in $74,397,820. Of the 67 grants, 40 have been academic research grants ($41,153,934) and 25 have been prevention grants ($33,409,777).