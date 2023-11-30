LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Texas Tech professors Jingyu Lin and Hongxing Jiang were awarded more than $3 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a photoconductive semiconductor switching device.

The DOE announced the Texas Tech team was one of 15 research groups across the country to receive funding as apart of a $42 million commitment to improve the power grid and accelerate the development of clean energy resources.

“This new investment will support project teams across the country as they develop the innovative technologies we need to strengthen our grid security and bring reliable clean electricity to more families and businesses—all while combatting the climate crisis,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

Texas Tech said in a press release the new switching devices will support higher voltage and current than legacy semiconductor materials.