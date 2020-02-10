Texas Tech back in the AP Top 25 basketball poll at No. 24 this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders are back in the The AP Top 25 Poll for men’s basketball in the No. 24 spot this week.

The team picked up two conference wins last week against Oklahoma and Texas.

The Red Raiders are 15-8 overall and 6-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

Texas Tech’s next game is against Texas Christian (TCU) Monday at 8:00 p.m.

The game will be played here in Lubbock at United Supermarkets Arena and will air on ESPN 2.

Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Louisville round out the top five for Week 15.



You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.



