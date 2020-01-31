Texas Tech baseball extends nets at ballpark

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Baseball Team will kickoff their season on February 14th, hosting Houston Baptist, and fans can expect to see some changes this 2020 season.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti, said during the fall the nets at Dan Law Field were extended down the first and third baselines, in an effort to keep fans safe.

“We’ve had a couple of situations that were scary,” Giovannetti said. “So we’ve known for years we wanted to do this. We just needed to find the right way to get it done, and this way is the right way.”

Giovannetti said it took a couple weeks to change the nets at the ballpark, but now fans can enjoy games without the worry of being hit by a foul ball.

“I think it does give people piece of mind,” Giovannetti said. “Some of those screaming liners you have no chance to get out of the way, now the net will stop it and it won’t do anything to your line of vision to the field. To me, it’s a really great solution to what we wanted to accomplish.”