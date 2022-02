LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced Friday morning that the Red Raider baseball game against Kent State was postponed.

The following is a statement from Texas Tech Athletics.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Friday’s contest against Kent State has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Sunday with a doubleheader. First pitch for Sunday’s doubleheader is 12 p.m. Saturday’s scheduled contest at 2 p.m. will go on as planned.