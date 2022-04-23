LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech snapped a five-game losing skid thanks to dominating pitching on Saturday.

The Red Raiders came into Dan Law Field looking to get back to their winning ways. Pitcher Andrew Morris would guide them there with a complete-game, three-hit performance against the West Virginia University Mountaineers. After falling into a 5-1 deficit, the Red Raiders would bounce back for a five-run third inning. They would keep their foot on the gas the rest of the game for a 7-5 victory in Game 1.

In Game 2, Brandon Birdsell would follow Morris’ excellent performance with one of his own. In eight-inning, Birdsell would only allow four hits as the Red Raiders turned a losing streak into a winning streak with a mercy-rule 12-2 victory.

Texas Tech returns to action against WVU on Sunday. The first pitch is slated for 1:00 P.M. CT.