LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech Baseball has removed the old scoreboard and videoboard and will be replacing it with a brand new one.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Matt Dowdy, Assistant Director of Athletic Communications, on how long the project will take place.

“This project will be completed by early February right in time for the 2024 season opener,” Dowdy said.

Dowdy then talks about how he appreciates the donation made to make these renovations possible.

“The project is funded thanks to a charitable gift from the Barry Street Family to the Red Raider Club,” he added.

The first home game of the Texas Tech Baseball season will be on Friday, February 23 against Texas Southern at 2 p.m.