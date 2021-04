A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday via Twitter, Texas Tech baseball announced anyone over the age of 18 could receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Friday night’s baseball game.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccinations will be offered starting at 5:30 p.m. through the end of the 3rd inning, the tweet said.

The tweet said they are free to anyone over the age of 18 and will be administered in the concourse area.