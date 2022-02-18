LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams is earning national respect in his first season leading the Red Raiders and has now been added to the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List.

Adams has led the Red Raiders to a 20-6 record coming into this weekend, including three wins over top-10 opponents and six wins against nationally ranked teams. Tech is currently at No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25, USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the NCAA NET Rankings. The team owns the best home record in the nation at 16-0 going into the weekend.

Nationally respected for years as one of the top defensive minds in basketball, Adams took over the Texas Tech basketball program on April 6, 2021 and has proven to be a dynamic head coach in all phases of the game. He had worked the previous five seasons as the associate head coach at Tech and helped the program reach the 2018 Elite 8 and 2019 NCAA National Championship Final. With Adams on staff, Tech has advanced to three straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history and is poised to make its fourth straight trip this season.

Adams has a storied coaching career and comes into this weekend with 574 wins to his name. His career started at Clarendon College (1981-82) as the head coach and also includes head coaching roles at Wayland Baptist (1983-87), West Texas A&M (1987-92), UTRGV (1992-97) and Howard College (2004-13).

Adams is joined on the Coach of the Year Watch List by John Calipari (Kentucky), Ed Cooley (Providence), Scott Drew (Baylor), Mark Few (Gonzaga), Steve Forbes (Wake Forest), Greg Gard (Wisconsin), Jeff Linder (Wyoming), Tommy Lloyd (Arizona), Bob McKillop (Davidson), Matt McMahon (Murray State), Bruce Pearl (Auburn), Kelvin Sampson (Houston), Shaka Smart (Marquette) and Brad Underwood (Illinois).

The Red Raiders and Adams are on a two-game winning after an 83-73 win over No. 7 Baylor on Wednesday and will now take on No. 20 Texas at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in Austin. Tech earned a 77-64 win over the Longhorns on February 1 in Lubbock.