Texas Tech basketball limited to 25% capacity for home games

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University on Friday announced that attendance for home games will be limited to approximately 25 percent capacity. The goal is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which as of Thursday killed 202 people in Lubbock or Lubbock County.

Texas Tech Announces Basketball Season Details

Texas Tech will limit capacity to 25 percent within United Supermarkets Arena

In an effort to ensure adequate levels of safety, Texas Tech will implement a reduced capacity to approximately 25% at The United Supermarkets Arena this basketball season.



“Our staff has worked diligently to ensure we accommodate as many of our fans as possible at our home basketball games,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We also want to ensure we offer a safe and enjoyable experience, while being socially responsible.”



In order to optimize available inventory, men’s basketball season ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase individual game tickets to watch the Red Raiders in the United Supermarkets Arena. Based on availability, season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase up to five (5) games. Due to limited capacity, season ticket holders will be limited to the current number of tickets in their account with a maximum of four (4) tickets per account. Ticket sales will begin the week of Monday, November 9th and days will be assigned based on Red Raider Club membership level. The Athletics Ticket Office will email each account’s assigned on-sale day by Wednesday, November 4th. All premium seat holders, and those who contribute $25,000 and above, can expect detailed communication from the Red Raider Club later today.



In addition to the limited seating capacity, fans will see the following safety protocols this season:

Big 12 Conference has mandated an established perimeter around the playing surface – 20 feet behind both team benches and 12 feet on all other sides of the court.

Face coverings for all patrons (fans and staff) will be required at all times.

A 100 percent mobile ticketing process

Mobile ordering in our concession areas to decrease contacts throughout the concourse.

Fans who choose to opt out of purchasing tickets this season will have the following options available:

Donate seat contribution and season ticket payment to the Red Raider Club Excellence Fund. Account holders who choose this option will receive Triple Priority Points .

Apply season ticket payments towards your 2021-22 basketball season ticket renewal. All account holders will have first right to renew their tickets in the current location for the 2021-2022 season.

Request a refund.

As a part of the reseating process, parking pass holders will continue to receive their previously allocated parking passes based on Red Raider Club membership levels. Parking passes will be released for the corresponding games purchased through Texas Tech Athletics. Parking pass holders will need to be at the correct RRC member level as of Oct 1 to receive their parking passes for their chosen games.



