Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives past Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University men’s basketball was ranked No. 25 late Monday morning by the Associated Press. The Red Raiders defeated then-No. 13 Tennessee on December 7 in overtime. Tech is 7 – 1 on the season so far.

Tennessee dropped to No. 18. Texas dropped from 7 to 17. Fellow Big 12 team Baylor was ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25, up from No. 2 last week. Five Big 12 teams were ranked in the latest poll on Monday.

Tech is home Tuesday against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.