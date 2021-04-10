Texas Tech basketball signee Jaylon Tyson flips to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Jaylon Tyson, a one-time Texas Tech basketball signee, opted to join Chris Beard at the University of Texas, he announced Thursday.

A small forward out of John Paul II High School in Plano, Tyson was ranked as the No. 42 2021 prospect in the nation by ESPN. He originally chose the Red Raiders over offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Creighton and other schools.

“I want to thank Texas Tech University and everyone in association with the men’s basketball program for your support,” Tyson said on Twitter.

“It has always been my dream to play for Coach Beard. When I started getting recruited by high major schools, Coach saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”

Currently, Texas Tech does not have a prospect committed in its 2021 class.

