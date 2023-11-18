LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech beat the University of Central Florida Knights in the final regular home game of the season, making Tech eligible for a bowl game. The score was 24-23.
United and Mrs. Baird’s honor three Lubbock teachers
LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets and Mrs. Baird’s Bread honored three Hub City teachers in a press release on Friday for October’s Teachers on the Rise. Roosevelt Elementary School’s Kathy Grisby, Lubbock Cooper Middle School’s Ian Klotzman and Estacado High School’s Hali Carendas were named the winners for October. Each winning teacher will receive $100 […]
26 LBK children find families for National Adoption …
LUBBOCK, Texas — Folks with St. Francis Ministries celebrated National Adoption Day by finalizing the adoption of 26 children in Lubbock. For Melissa Williams, today was especially meaningful. After adopting four boys over the past few years, she and her husband finally adopted their first little girl. For families, like the Williams, adoption has given […]
Donors to receive sweet treat at LBK UMC blood drive
Lubbock man gets prison for shipping machinegun parts
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who landed himself in jail in May of 2023 after admitting to the purchase of a device that could convert AR-15 style rifles into machine guns received his prison sentence in a federal court on Friday. According to court documents, Christopher James Garcia, 22, was sentenced to two and a […]