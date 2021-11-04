Texas Tech: Beavers found in Lubbock for the first time in 5,000 years

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s not exactly a dinosaur, but it is a story thousands of years in the making. A Texas Tech doctoral candidate has made a historic discovery at Mae Simmons Park. A handful of beavers are back living on the South Plains for the first time in 5,000 years.

“It took them a little while, but they made it back … There’s a lot of lakeshore here, a lot of habitat, and so who knows how many could really be here?” said Garret D. Langlois, a doctoral candidate in natural resources management at Tech.

Langlois made the discovery and said the beavers have been coming into town from the East, secretly working up tributaries of the Brazos River over the last decade. His research started November 2015 when — to his shock — he and some others spotted a dead beaver at Mackenzie Park — a creature that they thought hadn’t lived here since prehistoric times.

“When this carcass was discovered, people started thinking well possibly, possibly beaver could be here, but we needed more evidence,” Langlois said.

He set up night vision cameras to capture the nocturnal critters, and in the day, he also saw some telltale signs, including nesting areas, tunnels and tree stubs they chewed with their large incisors.

But apparently, these Lubbock beavers aren’t your regular rodents.



“These beaver are particularly cryptic in their behavior … They really like to keep a low profile. These beaver are kind of like ghosts. I’ve only seen the beaver in person three times and only two of those times did I get a good look at it,” Langlois said.

He added that if you do find yourself face to face with a beaver, count yourself lucky but do leave them alone. He said to keep your eyes peeled for them crossing the road as you’re driving by the Canyon Lakes. It took these beavers 5,000 years to get here, so the least we can do is give them a warm West Texas welcome.

But why did the beavers come back all of a sudden?

“Wildlife is always searching for new places that it can live, just like we do,” Langlois said.