Texas Tech Big 12 opener is home against the Longhorns

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s football home opener will be September 12 against Houston Baptist. The Big 12 opener will have Texas Tech at home versus the UT Austin Longhorns on September 26.

The Red Raiders made the announcement Wednesday morning via Twitter.

The Texas Tech football schedule as announced on Wednesday:

HOUSTON BAPTIST September 12

TEXAS September 26

at Kansas State October 3

at Iowa State October 10

WEST VIRGINIA October 24

OKLAHOMA October 31

at TCU November 7

BAYLOR November 14

at Oklahoma State November 28

KANSAS December 5

(Home games are listed in capital letters)

After this story was initially published, Texas Tech Athletics provided the following statement:

BIG 12 ANNOUNCES REVISED 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Texas Tech is slated to open Big 12 play on Sept. 26 at home against in-state rival Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced a revised 2020 football schedule Wednesday that will see Texas Tech open league play Sept. 26 against in-state rival Texas at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Big 12 revised the dates for all nine conference games throughout the league, eliminating midweek contests as part of its new “9+1” scheduling format. Texas Tech has already tabbed Houston Baptist as its lone non-conference opponent, which will take place Sept. 12 at home.

This will be only the fourth time in conference history and the first time since 2010 that the Red Raiders have kicked off their Big 12 slate against the Longhorns. Texas Tech was previously scheduled to open Big 12 play at Iowa State, but will instead begin conference action at home for the third time in the past four years.

As part of the revised schedule, Texas Tech will only play consecutive road games once as the Red Raiders will travel to Kansas State on Oct. 3 and then Iowa State a week later on Oct. 10. Texas Tech will have its second of three open dates the following weekend prior to hosting West Virginia on Oct. 24 and then Oklahoma on Oct. 31.

Texas Tech heads back on the road to face TCU in Fort Worth on Nov. 7 before returning to Jones AT&T Stadium the next weekend to host Baylor on Nov. 14. The Red Raiders will come off another open date on Nov. 21 to close the regular season at Oklahoma State on Nov. 28 and then at home versus Kansas on Dec. 5.

The regular-season finale against Kansas will mark the first time Texas Tech has hosted a home game in the month of December since the Red Raiders clinched the 1976 Southwest Conference crown with a 24-21 victory over No. 18 Baylor on Dec. 4 of that year. Texas Tech has played two other regular-season games in December since then, facing Arkansas on the road in 1978 and then Oklahoma State in 1988 as part of a neutral-site contest in Japan dubbed the Coca-Cola Classic.

Texas Tech continues to evaluate seating options for the 2020 season and will announce its limited capacity plan in the coming days.