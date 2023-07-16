LUBBOCK, Texas — Peter Keyel, an associate professor in Texas Tech University’s Department of Biological Sciences has received an Innovative Project Award from the American Heart Association to study atherosclerosis, according to a press release.

Atherosclerosis is a condition that causes arteries to thicken that can trigger a variety of devastating health complications.

The press release said that the statistics indicate diseases linked to atherosclerosis are the leading cause of death in the U.S. with as many as half of Americans between the ages of 45 to 84 having the conditions.

The two-year grant would support Keyel’s research in investigating the causes of calcification of arteries.

Keyel said that his main focus of research will focus on how cells reseal their membranes after a hole is torn in them.

The press release said that because heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world, Keyel’s research could have huge implications.

“We are hopeful if we can learn about some of these mechanisms and test some of our hypotheses, we will learn about new ways to improve heart health,” Keyel said.