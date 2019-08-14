Texas Tech brings changes to Raider Alley for gameday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech announced that the school is adding several new enhancements to Raider Alley for football gamedays.

Robert Giovannetti, senior associate athletics director for external relations, said Texas Tech is always trying to improve the experience for fans.

“The evolution and enhancements to Raider Alley will provide a unique experience for fans of all ages. Our mission when developing this area is to create a fan experience for all and is the pulse of Red Raider Football gameday,” Giovannetti said.

According to a press release, the list of enhancements includes:

Raider Alley festivities will begin 4 hours prior to kickoff

Free pregame concerts featuring: Aug. 31 – Hogg Maulies Sept. 7 – William Clark Green Oct. 5 – Grant Gilbert

Variety food and beverage options available

Pregame pep rally featuring the National Champion Texas Tech Spirit Squad, Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Raider Red (approximately 45 minutes prior to kickoff)

Family friendly tailgate games

Fans will also be able to experience the new Raider Alley by purchasing season-long and game-by-game tailgate packages along the Engineering Key through TTU’s official tailgate provider, Tailgate Express.

Red Raider fans can reserve their tailgate space by visiting this link or calling 806-789-7085.

However, Tech also stated that Raider Alley is free for all fans and no game ticket is required to enjoy all the festivities.